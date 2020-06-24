3817 19th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

FANTASTIC CENTRAL LOCATION IN ST PETERSBURG This home has updates that you really want''''?a three bedroom and three bedroom covering 1884 square feet with a perfectly landscaped POOL area. Enter directly in the living room with spacious floor space. Your kitchen is top of the line with beautiful custom styled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a glass washer and wine chiller. Unbelievable granite countertops finish this room. The master suite is another highlight for this home with an extra large floor plan and spa-like master bath plus a large walk in closet. One of the other bedrooms has its own connected bathroom with custom tile work. The stunning POOL and outdoor space really welcome you to relax. There is also a large deck perfect for entertaining. Homes like this in this area are very rare, so connect with us very soon.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



