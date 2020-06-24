All apartments in St. Petersburg
3817 19th Avenue North

3817 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3817 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
FANTASTIC CENTRAL LOCATION IN ST PETERSBURG This home has updates that you really want''''?a three bedroom and three bedroom covering 1884 square feet with a perfectly landscaped POOL area. Enter directly in the living room with spacious floor space. Your kitchen is top of the line with beautiful custom styled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a glass washer and wine chiller. Unbelievable granite countertops finish this room. The master suite is another highlight for this home with an extra large floor plan and spa-like master bath plus a large walk in closet. One of the other bedrooms has its own connected bathroom with custom tile work. The stunning POOL and outdoor space really welcome you to relax. There is also a large deck perfect for entertaining. Homes like this in this area are very rare, so connect with us very soon.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 19th Avenue North have any available units?
3817 19th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 19th Avenue North have?
Some of 3817 19th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 19th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3817 19th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 19th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 19th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3817 19th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 3817 19th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 3817 19th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 19th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 19th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 3817 19th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 3817 19th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3817 19th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 19th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 19th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
