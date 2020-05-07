All apartments in St. Petersburg
3737 Burlington Avenue North - House
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

3737 Burlington Avenue North - House

3737 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
RENTAL RATE INCLUDES: ELECTRIC, WATER, TRASH, INTERNET, YARD AND PEST MAINTENANCE. Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath single-family home conveniently located with easy access to beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, Grand Central District, shopping, dining, nightlife, Interstate 275, & Tampa International Airport. This home was completely renovated in 2016 and features refinished hardwood flooring throughout the living area and all three bedrooms with tasteful tile throughout the kitchen and the renovated bath. The updated kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. There is a full size front load washer and dryer located in a utility closet just off the kitchen and two of the bedrooms share a large walk-in closet. The back yard features a spacious patio and built in gas grill. Available July 1st, 2019.
Coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House have any available units?
3737 Burlington Avenue North - House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House have?
Some of 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Burlington Avenue North - House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House pet-friendly?
No, 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House offer parking?
No, 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House have a pool?
No, 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House have accessible units?
No, 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Burlington Avenue North - House has units with dishwashers.
