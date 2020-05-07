3737 Burlington Avenue North - House

Amenities

RENTAL RATE INCLUDES: ELECTRIC, WATER, TRASH, INTERNET, YARD AND PEST MAINTENANCE. Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath single-family home conveniently located with easy access to beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, Grand Central District, shopping, dining, nightlife, Interstate 275, & Tampa International Airport. This home was completely renovated in 2016 and features refinished hardwood flooring throughout the living area and all three bedrooms with tasteful tile throughout the kitchen and the renovated bath. The updated kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. There is a full size front load washer and dryer located in a utility closet just off the kitchen and two of the bedrooms share a large walk-in closet. The back yard features a spacious patio and built in gas grill. Available July 1st, 2019.

