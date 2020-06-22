All apartments in St. Petersburg
3737 1/2 Burlington Avenue North

3737 1/2 Burlington Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3737 1/2 Burlington Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Don't miss this tastefully renovated studio apartment with full kitchen, updated bath, private parking and large storage shed! This free-standing apartment was completely renovated in 2016. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless-steel appliances. There is a private parking pad behind the home and a large storage shed included in the lease for additional storage space. Convenient location with easy access to beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, Grand Central District, shopping, dining, nightlife, Interstate 275, & Tampa International Airport. Note: There is a single-family home at the front of the property that is being rented separately. Rent includes electric, water, internet, yard maintenance and trash pickup. Don't wait, this one will go fast!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

