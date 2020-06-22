3737 1/2 Burlington Avenue North

Amenities

Don't miss this tastefully renovated studio apartment with full kitchen, updated bath, private parking and large storage shed! This free-standing apartment was completely renovated in 2016. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless-steel appliances. There is a private parking pad behind the home and a large storage shed included in the lease for additional storage space. Convenient location with easy access to beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, Grand Central District, shopping, dining, nightlife, Interstate 275, & Tampa International Airport. Note: There is a single-family home at the front of the property that is being rented separately. Rent includes electric, water, internet, yard maintenance and trash pickup. Don't wait, this one will go fast!!

