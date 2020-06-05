All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 18 2020

3723 59TH STREET N

3723 59th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3723 59th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH With Screen -In Patio! GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of the Tyrone Area. Close to the Tyrone Square Mall. New Shops and Restaurants. This Spacious Condo Looks and Feels Much Larger than the Square Footage. Updated Eat-In Kitchen. Newer Wood Laminate Flooring. Fresh Paint. Two Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans and Lots of Closet Space. The Bathroom has a Tile Surround Walk-In Shower with Grab Bar and Sit-Down Bench. The Living Room Opens Up to the Eat-In Kitchen, Perfect for Entertaining with Family and Friends. The Screened-In Patio Adds Lots of Additional Living or Storage Space If Needed. The Laundry Closet on the Patio has a Washer and Dryer AS IS. Small Pet Ok with $350 Non-refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 59TH STREET N have any available units?
3723 59TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 59TH STREET N have?
Some of 3723 59TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 59TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3723 59TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 59TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 59TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3723 59TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3723 59TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3723 59TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 59TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 59TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3723 59TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3723 59TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3723 59TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 59TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 59TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

