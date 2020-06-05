3723 59TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH With Screen -In Patio! GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of the Tyrone Area. Close to the Tyrone Square Mall. New Shops and Restaurants. This Spacious Condo Looks and Feels Much Larger than the Square Footage. Updated Eat-In Kitchen. Newer Wood Laminate Flooring. Fresh Paint. Two Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans and Lots of Closet Space. The Bathroom has a Tile Surround Walk-In Shower with Grab Bar and Sit-Down Bench. The Living Room Opens Up to the Eat-In Kitchen, Perfect for Entertaining with Family and Friends. The Screened-In Patio Adds Lots of Additional Living or Storage Space If Needed. The Laundry Closet on the Patio has a Washer and Dryer AS IS. Small Pet Ok with $350 Non-refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.