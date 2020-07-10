All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3719 15th Ave. N.

3719 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3719 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3719 15th Ave. N. Available 06/16/20 CENTRAL ST. PETERSBURG LOCATION - Close to downtown St. Petersburg, the gulf beaches, shopping, and dining. Cozy two bedroom, one bath, one car garage home and a church across the street with park like grounds and open space. Alley access to garage and fenced back yard. Inside is complete with plenty of natural light, terrazzo floors, and an inside laundry/utility room. Sliding glass doors from the open dining room/living room lead to the patio and large back yard. Contact Karen Evans (727)743-3324 for more information and make an appointment to view.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5818072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 15th Ave. N. have any available units?
3719 15th Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3719 15th Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
3719 15th Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 15th Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 15th Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 3719 15th Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 3719 15th Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 3719 15th Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 15th Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 15th Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 3719 15th Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 3719 15th Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 3719 15th Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 15th Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 15th Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 15th Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 15th Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

