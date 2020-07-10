Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3719 15th Ave. N. Available 06/16/20 CENTRAL ST. PETERSBURG LOCATION - Close to downtown St. Petersburg, the gulf beaches, shopping, and dining. Cozy two bedroom, one bath, one car garage home and a church across the street with park like grounds and open space. Alley access to garage and fenced back yard. Inside is complete with plenty of natural light, terrazzo floors, and an inside laundry/utility room. Sliding glass doors from the open dining room/living room lead to the patio and large back yard. Contact Karen Evans (727)743-3324 for more information and make an appointment to view.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5818072)