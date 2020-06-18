3717 46TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Waterfront, remodeled 2 BD/2 BA waterfront condo with a large screened patio and gorgeous water views. All wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters and bar area.Open spacious plan with renovated bathrooms. Large bedrooms, each with walk in closet. All new luxury vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Inside laundry hookups and also on site laundry facility. Unit is on the second floor and there is a building elevator. Must see to appreciate. Easy access to I-275 and short commute to Tampa and the airport. Less than 10 minutes to the beaches and and all that downtown St Pete has to offer. Minutes to Stetson Law School and Eckerd College. Public Marina across street w/wet/dry slips and right across the street from the Skyway bike path. Tenant to pay $50 application fee to the condo association as well as $50 application fee per each adult occupant, first and last months rent and security deposit. Sorry, no pets.