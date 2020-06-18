All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

3717 46TH AVENUE S

3717 46th Avenue South · (813) 787-5580
Location

3717 46th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Broadwater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Waterfront, remodeled 2 BD/2 BA waterfront condo with a large screened patio and gorgeous water views. All wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters and bar area.Open spacious plan with renovated bathrooms. Large bedrooms, each with walk in closet. All new luxury vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Inside laundry hookups and also on site laundry facility. Unit is on the second floor and there is a building elevator. Must see to appreciate. Easy access to I-275 and short commute to Tampa and the airport. Less than 10 minutes to the beaches and and all that downtown St Pete has to offer. Minutes to Stetson Law School and Eckerd College. Public Marina across street w/wet/dry slips and right across the street from the Skyway bike path. Tenant to pay $50 application fee to the condo association as well as $50 application fee per each adult occupant, first and last months rent and security deposit. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 46TH AVENUE S have any available units?
3717 46TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 46TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 3717 46TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 46TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3717 46TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 46TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3717 46TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3717 46TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 3717 46TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 3717 46TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 46TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 46TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 3717 46TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 3717 46TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3717 46TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 46TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 46TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
