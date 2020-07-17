3710 16TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Bungalow 3.5 miles from Downtown Saint Petersburg, mini-mart across the street. New roof, new a/c, premium NuCore waterproof vinyl flooring, and two-bay detached garage(360sq.ft.). The long driveway offers space enough for 3-4 cars or bring your boat/trailer. Sit on your front porch or enjoy the sun from the rear Florida room that would also make a great office or dining area. The kitchen offers all new cabinets with soft-close drawers, Whirlpool appliances, in-ceiling lighting and granite countertops. The bathroom vanity, tub/shower, subway tiles, lighting, toilet is all new! Lawn-care is required. All decisions regarding a pet to be made by the owner. Tenant application fee is per adult tenant.