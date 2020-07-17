All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3710 16TH STREET N

3710 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3710 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Bungalow 3.5 miles from Downtown Saint Petersburg, mini-mart across the street. New roof, new a/c, premium NuCore waterproof vinyl flooring, and two-bay detached garage(360sq.ft.). The long driveway offers space enough for 3-4 cars or bring your boat/trailer. Sit on your front porch or enjoy the sun from the rear Florida room that would also make a great office or dining area. The kitchen offers all new cabinets with soft-close drawers, Whirlpool appliances, in-ceiling lighting and granite countertops. The bathroom vanity, tub/shower, subway tiles, lighting, toilet is all new! Lawn-care is required. All decisions regarding a pet to be made by the owner. Tenant application fee is per adult tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 16TH STREET N have any available units?
3710 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 3710 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3710 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3710 16TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3710 16TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3710 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3710 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3710 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3710 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
