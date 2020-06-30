All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3701 15TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3701 15TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

3701 15TH AVENUE N

3701 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3701 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully updated home located in the desirable Harshaw neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage is on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms and carpet throughout the rest of the home. The one car garage is attached. the driveway is off of an alleyway in the back. The back patio is covered by a sun shade making it perfect for the summer nights. This is a must see!!! Renter's Insurance is required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 15TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3701 15TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 15TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3701 15TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 15TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3701 15TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 15TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3701 15TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3701 15TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3701 15TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3701 15TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 15TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 15TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3701 15TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3701 15TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3701 15TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 15TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 15TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus