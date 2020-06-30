3701 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully updated home located in the desirable Harshaw neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage is on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms and carpet throughout the rest of the home. The one car garage is attached. the driveway is off of an alleyway in the back. The back patio is covered by a sun shade making it perfect for the summer nights. This is a must see!!! Renter's Insurance is required. No pets.