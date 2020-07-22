All apartments in St. Petersburg
3638 14th St. N
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3638 14th St. N

3638 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3638 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3638 14th St. N Available 11/15/19 Updated - Single family "Alley Side" House! Great Location! - Completely renovated alley house, private parking, washer/dryer, Ikea kitchen, butcher block counters, gorgeous walk in rain shower, stainless steel appliances, central air, fenced private yard, updated floors and so much more. This little gem is a total dream come true of pure quiet enjoyment in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood of St. Petersburg, just minutes away from downtown, Crescent Lake, beaches, amazing food, and 4th street retail district. One year lease. First month and security deposit equal to the rent as move-in money. No pets larger than 25lbs will be considered. The tenant will pay their own utilities. Hurry before it's gone!

(RLNE5196577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 14th St. N have any available units?
3638 14th St. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 14th St. N have?
Some of 3638 14th St. N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 14th St. N currently offering any rent specials?
3638 14th St. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 14th St. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3638 14th St. N is pet friendly.
Does 3638 14th St. N offer parking?
Yes, 3638 14th St. N offers parking.
Does 3638 14th St. N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3638 14th St. N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 14th St. N have a pool?
No, 3638 14th St. N does not have a pool.
Does 3638 14th St. N have accessible units?
No, 3638 14th St. N does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 14th St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3638 14th St. N does not have units with dishwashers.
