3638 14th St. N Available 11/15/19 Updated - Single family "Alley Side" House! Great Location! - Completely renovated alley house, private parking, washer/dryer, Ikea kitchen, butcher block counters, gorgeous walk in rain shower, stainless steel appliances, central air, fenced private yard, updated floors and so much more. This little gem is a total dream come true of pure quiet enjoyment in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood of St. Petersburg, just minutes away from downtown, Crescent Lake, beaches, amazing food, and 4th street retail district. One year lease. First month and security deposit equal to the rent as move-in money. No pets larger than 25lbs will be considered. The tenant will pay their own utilities. Hurry before it's gone!



(RLNE5196577)