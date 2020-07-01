All apartments in St. Petersburg
3635 8TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

3635 8TH AVENUE N

3635 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3635 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Central Oak Park 2/1 turn-key home with large in ground pool which includes weekly pool maintenance, new deck, new blinds, fresh interior paint, newer AC and newer roof. All new bathroom & plumbing with a spacious open kitchen boasting newer stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Breakfast bar and dining area. Attached garage. Updated electric. Large newly fenced-in, yard. Also monitored ADT security system. Don't delay, won't last long! This cozy bungalow will make everyone feel right at home, right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 8TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3635 8TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 8TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3635 8TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 8TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3635 8TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 8TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3635 8TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3635 8TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3635 8TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3635 8TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3635 8TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 8TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 3635 8TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 3635 8TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3635 8TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 8TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 8TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

