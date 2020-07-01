3635 8TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Adorable Central Oak Park 2/1 turn-key home with large in ground pool which includes weekly pool maintenance, new deck, new blinds, fresh interior paint, newer AC and newer roof. All new bathroom & plumbing with a spacious open kitchen boasting newer stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Breakfast bar and dining area. Attached garage. Updated electric. Large newly fenced-in, yard. Also monitored ADT security system. Don't delay, won't last long! This cozy bungalow will make everyone feel right at home, right away!