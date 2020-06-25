3630 41ST WAY S

Amenities

AVAILABLE IN MAY .- This Beautiful Condo Is in a GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! In the heart of St Pete, 2nd Floor, 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths awaits for you to Awaken to sunny mornings, palm trees and brightly flowers as you have breakfast on your private screened porch. Enjoy every day your PRIVATE BEACH, and every afternoon your PRIVATE Sunset view on the beach! Relax in the beach side hot tub, watch the DOLPHINS and wild birds from the adjacent bird sanctuary. This remarkable unit is completely updated, every item in the condo is brand new, from rugs to dishes, linens, furniture and bedding. You’ll feel very pampered by the experience. Bike, Boat, Swim and Sail: *AMERICAS #1 BEACH* THE BEST BEACH IN THE USA! Welcome to resort style amenities: 2 heated pools, Jacuzzi and a pool-side patio overlooking the water, a lighted all weather tennis courts, a racquet ball court, a putting green, a shuffle board, a playground, a Clubhouse, Barbecue facilities, a car wash station, 2 laundry rooms but you also have your OWN washer & dryer in the unit, go kayaking/canoeing to downtown Gulfport just 20 minutes away for brunch, walking and bike paths, For the working folk, we have internet so you won’t miss a beat & even a private community boat ramp. Less than 30 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 10 from downtown St. Pete and St Pete Beach! We Have It All! Price shown is for non winter months. Peak season is $4500 Price is inclusive of utilities. 2 weeks to a Month minimum Rental. Longer lease is negotiable.