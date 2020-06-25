All apartments in St. Petersburg
3630 41ST WAY S
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

3630 41ST WAY S

3630 41st Way South · No Longer Available
Location

3630 41st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
playground
pool
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE IN MAY .- This Beautiful Condo Is in a GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! In the heart of St Pete, 2nd Floor, 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths awaits for you to Awaken to sunny mornings, palm trees and brightly flowers as you have breakfast on your private screened porch. Enjoy every day your PRIVATE BEACH, and every afternoon your PRIVATE Sunset view on the beach! Relax in the beach side hot tub, watch the DOLPHINS and wild birds from the adjacent bird sanctuary. This remarkable unit is completely updated, every item in the condo is brand new, from rugs to dishes, linens, furniture and bedding. You’ll feel very pampered by the experience. Bike, Boat, Swim and Sail: *AMERICAS #1 BEACH* THE BEST BEACH IN THE USA! Welcome to resort style amenities: 2 heated pools, Jacuzzi and a pool-side patio overlooking the water, a lighted all weather tennis courts, a racquet ball court, a putting green, a shuffle board, a playground, a Clubhouse, Barbecue facilities, a car wash station, 2 laundry rooms but you also have your OWN washer & dryer in the unit, go kayaking/canoeing to downtown Gulfport just 20 minutes away for brunch, walking and bike paths, For the working folk, we have internet so you won’t miss a beat & even a private community boat ramp. Less than 30 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 10 from downtown St. Pete and St Pete Beach! We Have It All! Price shown is for non winter months. Peak season is $4500 Price is inclusive of utilities. 2 weeks to a Month minimum Rental. Longer lease is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 41ST WAY S have any available units?
3630 41ST WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 41ST WAY S have?
Some of 3630 41ST WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 41ST WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
3630 41ST WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 41ST WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 3630 41ST WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3630 41ST WAY S offer parking?
No, 3630 41ST WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 3630 41ST WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 41ST WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 41ST WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 3630 41ST WAY S has a pool.
Does 3630 41ST WAY S have accessible units?
No, 3630 41ST WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 41ST WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 41ST WAY S has units with dishwashers.
