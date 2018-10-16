All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:12 PM

3598 22ND AVENUE N

3598 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3598 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAKEFRONT HOME!! 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS,1 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION-TYRONE AREA- Close to Tyrone Square Mall, Shops and Restaurants. 15 minutes from the Gulf Beaches! This Home Sits right on Lake Harshaw. Wake up Every Morning to that Beautiful Lake View. This Home can be Rented with the Newer Furniture or Unfurnished. The Gorgeous Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliance and Dark Wood Cabinets Opens up to the Dining Area with High Top Table and Chairs. Tile Flooring Throughout this Home. Spacious Living Area and Florida Room. Large Bedrooms, One with En Suite Bath with Walk-in Shower. The Attached One Car Garage can be Used for Extra Storage Space if Needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3598 22ND AVENUE N have any available units?
3598 22ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3598 22ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 3598 22ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3598 22ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3598 22ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3598 22ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3598 22ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3598 22ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3598 22ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3598 22ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3598 22ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3598 22ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3598 22ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3598 22ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3598 22ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3598 22ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3598 22ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

