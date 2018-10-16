3598 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities

LAKEFRONT HOME!! 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS,1 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION-TYRONE AREA- Close to Tyrone Square Mall, Shops and Restaurants. 15 minutes from the Gulf Beaches! This Home Sits right on Lake Harshaw. Wake up Every Morning to that Beautiful Lake View. This Home can be Rented with the Newer Furniture or Unfurnished. The Gorgeous Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliance and Dark Wood Cabinets Opens up to the Dining Area with High Top Table and Chairs. Tile Flooring Throughout this Home. Spacious Living Area and Florida Room. Large Bedrooms, One with En Suite Bath with Walk-in Shower. The Attached One Car Garage can be Used for Extra Storage Space if Needed.