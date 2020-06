Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kenwood area bungalow in North St Petersburg home near downtown. Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a front porch and detached garage. Light & airy. Over 1012 square feet of living space. Updated kitchen with period wood cabinets. Remodeled bathroom, Hardwood floors, central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections in garage. Fenced yard! Small pets ok. Large yard. Convenient to Downtown St Petersburg, 275 and the bay bridges. CLEAN! Won't last!