Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed/1bath home for rent! Lots of natural light, hardwood flooring in the living area, brick wood-burning fireplace, washer & dryer hook-ups, and a large fenced-in backyard with a utility shed. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, downtown St Pete and the interstate.

1st and last month rent required upon move-in. Security deposit required upon application. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets will be considered. Landlord doesn't accept Section 8.