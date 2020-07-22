344 21 AVENUE NE

Amenities
4/3/POOL- This Beautiful Historic Bungalow is located on a brick street and corner lot with a large fenced yard and POOL in highly desired OLD NE ST PETE just a few blocks from Coffee Pot Blvd and a short walk to fabulous Downtown St Pete!!! This home has gorgeous original wood flooring throughout and lots of windows making it sunny & bright!!! The first floor features a formal living room with a fireplace, sunroom, a formal dining room with french doors leading out to the pool, a large remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook (granite countertops are being installed in the kitchen). There is also a first floor bedroom with a full bath. The second floor hosts the master suite with a remodeled bathroom, the second and third bedrooms and third bath. Lawn (except fenced in yard) & Pool Service are included in the rent. Call today to set up a showing!!!