344 21 AVENUE NE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:23 PM

344 21 AVENUE NE

344 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

344 21st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
4/3/POOL- This Beautiful Historic Bungalow is located on a brick street and corner lot with a large fenced yard and POOL in highly desired OLD NE ST PETE just a few blocks from Coffee Pot Blvd and a short walk to fabulous Downtown St Pete!!! This home has gorgeous original wood flooring throughout and lots of windows making it sunny & bright!!! The first floor features a formal living room with a fireplace, sunroom, a formal dining room with french doors leading out to the pool, a large remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook (granite countertops are being installed in the kitchen). There is also a first floor bedroom with a full bath. The second floor hosts the master suite with a remodeled bathroom, the second and third bedrooms and third bath. Lawn (except fenced in yard) & Pool Service are included in the rent. Call today to set up a showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 21 AVENUE NE have any available units?
344 21 AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 21 AVENUE NE have?
Some of 344 21 AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 21 AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
344 21 AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 21 AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 344 21 AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 344 21 AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 344 21 AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 344 21 AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 21 AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 21 AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 344 21 AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 344 21 AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 344 21 AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 344 21 AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 21 AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
