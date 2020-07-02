All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:26 AM

3436 37TH STREET N

3436 37th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3436 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in a quiet neighborhood in Mid St Petersburg. There is alley access to a huge back yard, not fenced. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood and has wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Washer/Dryer are in the one car attached garage. Medium size pet with owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit. $50 online application fee with Property Frameworks for all tenants 18+ years old. First and security to move in. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 37TH STREET N have any available units?
3436 37TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 37TH STREET N have?
Some of 3436 37TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 37TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3436 37TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 37TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 37TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3436 37TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3436 37TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3436 37TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3436 37TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 37TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3436 37TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3436 37TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3436 37TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 37TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 37TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

