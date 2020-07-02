3436 37TH STREET N

Amenities
Located in a quiet neighborhood in Mid St Petersburg. There is alley access to a huge back yard, not fenced. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood and has wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Washer/Dryer are in the one car attached garage. Medium size pet with owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit. $50 online application fee with Property Frameworks for all tenants 18+ years old. First and security to move in. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.