3436 37TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Mid St Petersburg. There is alley access to a huge back yard, not fenced. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood and has wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Washer/Dryer are in the one car attached garage. Medium size pet with owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit. $50 online application fee with Property Frameworks for all tenants 18+ years old. First and security to move in. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.