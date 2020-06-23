3429 82ND WAY N

Amenities
Beautiful location just west of Park Street in the Jungle, Colonial Lane subdivision, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage, pool home nestled on a large 102' x 112' tree shaded lot. This home is in pristine condition, and has a remodeled kitchen and baths Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The combination kitchen and family room features a gas fireplace and overlooks the pool area. The salt water pool / spa is gas heated. Formal living room and dining room make this home ideal for entertaining family and guests. Close to Gulf beaches and shopping