St. Petersburg, FL
3429 82ND WAY N
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

3429 82ND WAY N

3429 82nd Way North · No Longer Available
Location

3429 82nd Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful location just west of Park Street in the Jungle, Colonial Lane subdivision, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage, pool home nestled on a large 102' x 112' tree shaded lot. This home is in pristine condition, and has a remodeled kitchen and baths Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The combination kitchen and family room features a gas fireplace and overlooks the pool area. The salt water pool / spa is gas heated. Formal living room and dining room make this home ideal for entertaining family and guests. Close to Gulf beaches and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 82ND WAY N have any available units?
3429 82ND WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 82ND WAY N have?
Some of 3429 82ND WAY N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 82ND WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
3429 82ND WAY N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 82ND WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 3429 82ND WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3429 82ND WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 3429 82ND WAY N does offer parking.
Does 3429 82ND WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 82ND WAY N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 82ND WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 3429 82ND WAY N has a pool.
Does 3429 82ND WAY N have accessible units?
No, 3429 82ND WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 82ND WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 82ND WAY N has units with dishwashers.
