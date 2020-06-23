3429 82ND WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful location just west of Park Street in the Jungle, Colonial Lane subdivision, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage, pool home nestled on a large 102' x 112' tree shaded lot. This home is in pristine condition, and has a remodeled kitchen and baths Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The combination kitchen and family room features a gas fireplace and overlooks the pool area. The salt water pool / spa is gas heated. Formal living room and dining room make this home ideal for entertaining family and guests. Close to Gulf beaches and shopping