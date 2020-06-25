All apartments in St. Petersburg
339 41ST AVENUE N
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

339 41ST AVENUE N

339 41st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

339 41st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated single-family home in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown St Petersburg with easy access to I-275. It has a large modern kitchen, wood laminate flooring in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. There are ceiling fans throughout the home and an indoor laundry room. There is a large enclosed Florida room with window A/C unit which provides additional living space. The back yard has a large patio and is fenced for protection of your pet (with owner approval). Yard service is included in the rent. There is an online tenant application with Property Frameworks, $50 fee per person age 18+. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month due with rent. A/C filters are delivered to your home monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 41ST AVENUE N have any available units?
339 41ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 41ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 339 41ST AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 41ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
339 41ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 41ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 41ST AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 339 41ST AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 339 41ST AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 339 41ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 41ST AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 41ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 339 41ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 339 41ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 339 41ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 339 41ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 41ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
