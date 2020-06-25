339 41ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Beautifully updated single-family home in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown St Petersburg with easy access to I-275. It has a large modern kitchen, wood laminate flooring in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. There are ceiling fans throughout the home and an indoor laundry room. There is a large enclosed Florida room with window A/C unit which provides additional living space. The back yard has a large patio and is fenced for protection of your pet (with owner approval). Yard service is included in the rent. There is an online tenant application with Property Frameworks, $50 fee per person age 18+. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month due with rent. A/C filters are delivered to your home monthly.