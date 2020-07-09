All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3346 49TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3346 49TH STREET N
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

3346 49TH STREET N

3346 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3346 49th Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This attractively landscaped and designed office complex with great curb appeal. New A/C, electrical, finishes, etc. Monument signage with excellent 49th St visibility available. The property is centrally located in St. Petersburg just south of 38th Ave N. on 49th St. and with easy access to I-275 and other major thoroughfares. The immediate area is primarily residential with a Publix anchored shopping center conveniently located across the street. Less than 10 minutes from Tyrone Mall and 15 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 49TH STREET N have any available units?
3346 49TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3346 49TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3346 49TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 49TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3346 49TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3346 49TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3346 49TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3346 49TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 49TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 49TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3346 49TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3346 49TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3346 49TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 49TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 49TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 49TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3346 49TH STREET N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus