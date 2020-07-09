3346 49TH STREET N

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

This attractively landscaped and designed office complex with great curb appeal. New A/C, electrical, finishes, etc. Monument signage with excellent 49th St visibility available. The property is centrally located in St. Petersburg just south of 38th Ave N. on 49th St. and with easy access to I-275 and other major thoroughfares. The immediate area is primarily residential with a Publix anchored shopping center conveniently located across the street. Less than 10 minutes from Tyrone Mall and 15 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg.