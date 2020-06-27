All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

332 10TH Avenue NE

332 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

332 10th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Newly built 2nd story garage apartment with 1920's touches. Rent includes electric, water, garbage, sewage, internet and cable. Fully furnished and also includes linens, dishes and silverware (if wanted). There is also a wall mounted TV that can remain. Master bedroom has a queen size bed. Second bedroom has a twin over full bunk bed, but can be switched to a queen bed if desired. Bathroom features rain shower head. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Located a few blocks from the Vinoy Hotel, Northshore beach/pool, bars, restaurants, and museums. Less than a 5 minute drive to USF St. Petersburg campus and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Easy access to I-275, Tampa, Clearwater and the Gulf Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 10TH Avenue NE have any available units?
332 10TH Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 10TH Avenue NE have?
Some of 332 10TH Avenue NE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 10TH Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
332 10TH Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 10TH Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 332 10TH Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 332 10TH Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 332 10TH Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 332 10TH Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 10TH Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 10TH Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 332 10TH Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 332 10TH Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 332 10TH Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 332 10TH Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 10TH Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
