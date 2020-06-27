332 10TH Avenue NE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Newly built 2nd story garage apartment with 1920's touches. Rent includes electric, water, garbage, sewage, internet and cable. Fully furnished and also includes linens, dishes and silverware (if wanted). There is also a wall mounted TV that can remain. Master bedroom has a queen size bed. Second bedroom has a twin over full bunk bed, but can be switched to a queen bed if desired. Bathroom features rain shower head. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Located a few blocks from the Vinoy Hotel, Northshore beach/pool, bars, restaurants, and museums. Less than a 5 minute drive to USF St. Petersburg campus and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Easy access to I-275, Tampa, Clearwater and the Gulf Beaches.