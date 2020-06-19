3315 58TH AVENUE S

Amenities

The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor patio unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St. Petersburg, perfect for shopping or endless biking tracts including one under an over the old bridges to the Fishing pier Skyway Bridge. This one bedroom one bathroom condo is ready for all your furnishings. The building HO management also requires a Security deposit of $250 that remains until you leave, ensuring no damage has been made to the building nor trash was left behind. Over 700 square feet plus the full screened porch. Lots of guest parking. 1 assigned space that is right outside you porch! You can avoid going inside of the building. Except the Grand Foyer Entrance Ground Floor retro-ceiling gym or the laundry all are nearby. This 1962 building has several secured entrances. The main entrance has RETRO-Wave Ceiling with walls of glass, by the pool, it is magnificent. The fenced pool area has lots of decking and outside is another large deck with 2 small grille/BBQ also for quest smokers. Secure today for June 15th at earliest.