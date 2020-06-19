All apartments in St. Petersburg
3315 58TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

3315 58TH AVENUE S

3315 58th Avenue South · (727) 776-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3315 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor patio unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St. Petersburg, perfect for shopping or endless biking tracts including one under an over the old bridges to the Fishing pier Skyway Bridge. This one bedroom one bathroom condo is ready for all your furnishings. The building HO management also requires a Security deposit of $250 that remains until you leave, ensuring no damage has been made to the building nor trash was left behind. Over 700 square feet plus the full screened porch. Lots of guest parking. 1 assigned space that is right outside you porch! You can avoid going inside of the building. Except the Grand Foyer Entrance Ground Floor retro-ceiling gym or the laundry all are nearby. This 1962 building has several secured entrances. The main entrance has RETRO-Wave Ceiling with walls of glass, by the pool, it is magnificent. The fenced pool area has lots of decking and outside is another large deck with 2 small grille/BBQ also for quest smokers. Secure today for June 15th at earliest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

