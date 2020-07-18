327 34th Ave N #302

Amenities

Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment near downtown St Pete and shopping - Light and lovely 3rd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in elevator building. New paint and carpet throughout. Big living-dining area. Bedrooms will accommodate a king bed. Spacious bath with good storage in vanity. Lots of cabinets in a compact, efficient kitchen. Laundry in building. One assigned parking space. Around the corner from large shopping center with groceries, clothing and various other goods and services. Water-sewer-trash included. Please, no animals, no smoking in the building.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896781)