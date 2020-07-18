All apartments in St. Petersburg
327 34th Ave N #302

327 34th Avenue North · (813) 658-8766
Location

327 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 34th Ave N #302 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
elevator
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment near downtown St Pete and shopping - Light and lovely 3rd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in elevator building. New paint and carpet throughout. Big living-dining area. Bedrooms will accommodate a king bed. Spacious bath with good storage in vanity. Lots of cabinets in a compact, efficient kitchen. Laundry in building. One assigned parking space. Around the corner from large shopping center with groceries, clothing and various other goods and services. Water-sewer-trash included. Please, no animals, no smoking in the building.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 34th Ave N #302 have any available units?
327 34th Ave N #302 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 34th Ave N #302 have?
Some of 327 34th Ave N #302's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 34th Ave N #302 currently offering any rent specials?
327 34th Ave N #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 34th Ave N #302 pet-friendly?
No, 327 34th Ave N #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 327 34th Ave N #302 offer parking?
Yes, 327 34th Ave N #302 offers parking.
Does 327 34th Ave N #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 34th Ave N #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 34th Ave N #302 have a pool?
No, 327 34th Ave N #302 does not have a pool.
Does 327 34th Ave N #302 have accessible units?
No, 327 34th Ave N #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 327 34th Ave N #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 34th Ave N #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
