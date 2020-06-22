326 18th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now for move in within 30 days



Great location in Old NE on very nice street



Upstairs unit in fourplex so not many neighbors



Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light, spacious bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!!



Kitchen has just been renovated with new butcher block counter tops, sink, bronze faucet, new lighting, new dishwasher. Full size refrigerator and gas stove for those who love to cook



Back entry goes to a small enclosed shared balcony



Central air!



Street parking



Water, sewer, trash included



One dog up to 20 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises



