326 18th Ave NE
326 18th Ave NE

326 18th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

326 18th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0442d9e07b ----
Available now for move in within 30 days

Great location in Old NE on very nice street

Upstairs unit in fourplex so not many neighbors

Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light, spacious bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!!

Kitchen has just been renovated with new butcher block counter tops, sink, bronze faucet, new lighting, new dishwasher. Full size refrigerator and gas stove for those who love to cook

Back entry goes to a small enclosed shared balcony

Central air!

Street parking

Water, sewer, trash included

One dog up to 20 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

