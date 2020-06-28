All apartments in St. Petersburg
3229 30TH STREET N
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

3229 30TH STREET N

3229 30th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3229 30th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bed 1 bath home features a screened in porch, plenty of windows for natural light, with terrazzo floors throughout. Updated kitchen and appliances with separate dining area. Backyard is fenced and has a covered patio for those lovely Florida evenings. Washer & dryer hookups available. Garage and driveway parking. Lawn care and grounds maintenance included in rent. Centrally located, just minutes from entertainment, shopping, restaurants, highway access and Downtown St. Petersburg. Must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 30TH STREET N have any available units?
3229 30TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 30TH STREET N have?
Some of 3229 30TH STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 30TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3229 30TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 30TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3229 30TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3229 30TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3229 30TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3229 30TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 30TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 30TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3229 30TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3229 30TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3229 30TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 30TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 30TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
