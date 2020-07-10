321 35TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Cute 1/1 condo walking distance from shopping and restaurants, and only eight minutes to Downtown St. Pete by car and 15 minutes by bike! 2nd floor unit located in a quiet, small community just off 4th Street with a reserved parking space and on-street guest parking. Ceramic tile throughout the family room, dining, and kitchen areas. The master bedroom is large and features a large walk-in closet. Central heat and air. Coin laundry and additional storage space on-site. Water/trash included in rental rate. Available immediately!