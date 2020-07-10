All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 35TH AVENUE N

321 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

321 35th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
guest parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Cute 1/1 condo walking distance from shopping and restaurants, and only eight minutes to Downtown St. Pete by car and 15 minutes by bike! 2nd floor unit located in a quiet, small community just off 4th Street with a reserved parking space and on-street guest parking. Ceramic tile throughout the family room, dining, and kitchen areas. The master bedroom is large and features a large walk-in closet. Central heat and air. Coin laundry and additional storage space on-site. Water/trash included in rental rate. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 35TH AVENUE N have any available units?
321 35TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 35TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 321 35TH AVENUE N's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 35TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
321 35TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 35TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 321 35TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 321 35TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 321 35TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 321 35TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 35TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 35TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 321 35TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 321 35TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 321 35TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 321 35TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 35TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

