321 35TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

Cute 1/1 condo walking distance from shopping and restaurants, and only eight minutes to Downtown St. Pete by car and 15 minutes by bike! 2nd floor unit located in a quiet, small community just off 4th Street with a reserved parking space and on-street guest parking. Ceramic tile throughout the family room, dining, and kitchen areas. The master bedroom is large and features a large walk-in closet. Central heat and air. Coin laundry and additional storage space on-site. Water/trash included in rental rate. Available immediately!