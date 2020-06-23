All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S

3175 Nautical Pl S · No Longer Available
Location

3175 Nautical Pl S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Feel like you are on vacation all year long! Great updates to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse condo with a living dining combo. New porcelain tiles throughout New frames, tracks and screens for all 4 sets of sliders, new baseboards, electrical switches, vent covers and more. The kitchen has wood cabinets with stone backsplash and space for a table. Laundry is in a separate room. Great amenities at Suntex Marina; after a dip in the pool catch your dinner or simply relax on the fishing dock enjoying close up views of sea life and the Skyway Bridge. Enjoy the clubroom, walking, jogging or biking on the nearby 6 mile trail leading to a fishing area beneath the Skyway Bridge. Park two cars in your own private garage. Plenty of storage here in your garage. You will not want to leave home but when you do, the Interstate I-275 access is less than a mile away. Commuting to most everywhere is fast. Do not wait, make an appointment to see this beautiful townhouse now! !
ID 546087

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S have any available units?
3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S have?
Some of 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S currently offering any rent specials?
3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S pet-friendly?
No, 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S offer parking?
Yes, 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S does offer parking.
Does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S have a pool?
Yes, 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S has a pool.
Does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S have accessible units?
No, 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S has units with dishwashers.
