3175 NAUTICAL PLACE S

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Feel like you are on vacation all year long! Great updates to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse condo with a living dining combo. New porcelain tiles throughout New frames, tracks and screens for all 4 sets of sliders, new baseboards, electrical switches, vent covers and more. The kitchen has wood cabinets with stone backsplash and space for a table. Laundry is in a separate room. Great amenities at Suntex Marina; after a dip in the pool catch your dinner or simply relax on the fishing dock enjoying close up views of sea life and the Skyway Bridge. Enjoy the clubroom, walking, jogging or biking on the nearby 6 mile trail leading to a fishing area beneath the Skyway Bridge. Park two cars in your own private garage. Plenty of storage here in your garage. You will not want to leave home but when you do, the Interstate I-275 access is less than a mile away. Commuting to most everywhere is fast. Do not wait, make an appointment to see this beautiful townhouse now! !

ID 546087