3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy tropical serenity, peace and convenience in this luxurious waterfront community, where everyday living is like a vacation. This Key West Style 3/4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, upscale home with an elevator offers all the essential attributes and features of luxury resort living. The ultra-modern clean and bright, grays and white color scheme accentuates this volume ceiling open-air floor plan. Appealing to the foodie chef in all of us, the gourmet kitchen features white 42" shaker cabinets, engineered granite countertops with stainless steel appliances that seamlessly transition into the great room dining/living enjoyment space for entertaining. All being tastefully accented by ceramic wood tile flooring, crown molding and full slide glass doors leading to the screen enclosed sun porch. Each bedroom is shaded by Hunter Douglas plantation shutters, lighted ceiling fans w/remotes and crown molding. The master bedroom with additional sunroom features a double vanity en-suite bathroom where you can start the day on the right foot with an organized walk-in California closet. Bedrooms 2&3 are featured on the second floor along with a full shower/bathroom, full-size walk-in laundry room w/built-in cabinets. The garage is an oversized tandem 2.5 car with room for a golf cart and includes additional storage space.