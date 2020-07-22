All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:27 AM

3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S

3162 Moorings Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

3162 Moorings Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy tropical serenity, peace and convenience in this luxurious waterfront community, where everyday living is like a vacation. This Key West Style 3/4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, upscale home with an elevator offers all the essential attributes and features of luxury resort living. The ultra-modern clean and bright, grays and white color scheme accentuates this volume ceiling open-air floor plan. Appealing to the foodie chef in all of us, the gourmet kitchen features white 42" shaker cabinets, engineered granite countertops with stainless steel appliances that seamlessly transition into the great room dining/living enjoyment space for entertaining. All being tastefully accented by ceramic wood tile flooring, crown molding and full slide glass doors leading to the screen enclosed sun porch. Each bedroom is shaded by Hunter Douglas plantation shutters, lighted ceiling fans w/remotes and crown molding. The master bedroom with additional sunroom features a double vanity en-suite bathroom where you can start the day on the right foot with an organized walk-in California closet. Bedrooms 2&3 are featured on the second floor along with a full shower/bathroom, full-size walk-in laundry room w/built-in cabinets. The garage is an oversized tandem 2.5 car with room for a golf cart and includes additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S have any available units?
3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S have?
Some of 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 MOORINGS DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
