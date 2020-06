Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Brand New!!! Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom in The Desirable Historic Kenwood Area. Just Minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg. Trendy Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment. Easy Access To Hwy 19 & I275 So You Can Get To All St. Pete and Tampa Has To Offer. Many Amenties!! Contact me today for more information on this and many others. Denise Marino 727-204-5556 Licensed Real Estate Agent.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3160-5th-ave-n-st-petersburg-fl-33713-usa-unit-121/f2f85920-fa6d-44d3-be48-f629cc41b930



(RLNE5628853)