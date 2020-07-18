All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

316 13TH AVENUE N

316 13th Avenue North · (727) 485-4212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 WEST · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Would you love an all-expenses-paid resort lifestyle? Experience the vibrance and charm of Old Northeast St. Pete living! We have a rare gem available for lease! This exquisitely renovated 1920s studio suite includes your utilities: electric, internet, water, sewer, trash, Gas, security system, landscaping, pest control and even the care for our gated, privately shared community pool oasis in which you can bask and relax! All you pay for is your cable if you want it. It's all about Location, Location, Location with this breathtaking property. Walk or bike to downtown St. Pete, North Shore Waterfront Parks, Beach Drive restaurants and endless entertainment with a lively nightlife scene. We are a 3-minute drive to I275. Come experience Old Northeast St. Pete life, where you can leave your cares at the door!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HvXGdZT6D2S&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
316 13TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 316 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
316 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 316 13TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 316 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 316 13TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 316 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 13TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 316 13TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 316 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 316 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 316 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 13TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
