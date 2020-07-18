316 13TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Would you love an all-expenses-paid resort lifestyle? Experience the vibrance and charm of Old Northeast St. Pete living! We have a rare gem available for lease! This exquisitely renovated 1920s studio suite includes your utilities: electric, internet, water, sewer, trash, Gas, security system, landscaping, pest control and even the care for our gated, privately shared community pool oasis in which you can bask and relax! All you pay for is your cable if you want it. It's all about Location, Location, Location with this breathtaking property. Walk or bike to downtown St. Pete, North Shore Waterfront Parks, Beach Drive restaurants and endless entertainment with a lively nightlife scene. We are a 3-minute drive to I275. Come experience Old Northeast St. Pete life, where you can leave your cares at the door!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HvXGdZT6D2S&brand=0