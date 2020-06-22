3149 MOORINGS DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

NEWER CONSTRUCTION- TOWNHOME~stainless steel applicance, tile flooring throughout, 3 full baths, 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with office/den, spectacular view of a preserve setting. Come experience the lifestyle of The Cove at Loggerhead. It's a boat lover's dream - a maintenance-free gated community of beautiful townhomes with resort-style amenities, a full-service marina and direct boating access to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Located in southern Pinellas County in a highly desirable area where new-home construction is all too rare, this remarkable community offers the best of the relaxed Florida lifestyle. Minutes to world-famous beaches and the nationally recognized Fort Desoto Park, The Cove at Loggerhead Marina boasts a "close to everything" location that truly offers something for everyone. Less than a mile from major transportation thoroughfares, the neighborhood is only 6.5 miles from downtown St. Petersburg and a short commute to Tampa's urban core. There are five major medical centers within an eight-mile radius, as well as an abundance of fine shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and entertainment venues. With so much to do in the surrounding area, there is also plenty of amenities in The Cove at Loggerhead Marina.