3143 28TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Key Manor Condos are tucked away off US-19, a convenient location with easy commute to downtown St Petersburg, Clearwater or Tampa. This second floor unit is tiled throughout and has updated kitchen and bath and a screened Florida room. The community laundry has new washers and dryers for your convenience. Online Tenant application to Property Frameworks with fee of $50 per person ages 18+ and there is a $75 HOA application fee. First and security to move in. Small pet with Owner approval. All leases participate in the HVAC Management Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.