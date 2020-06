Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

NEWLY RENOVATED 55+ UNIT ON 2nd FLOOR!!!! GREAT LOCATION! This one bedroom one bath condo in quiet 55+ community has been renovated throughout to include a large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer. Centrally located to Gulf beaches, dining, shopping, parks and close to the airport. Laundry room is located just below on the first floor. Step out your door to peaceful courtyard views. Call now today to schedule a showing and obtain your little piece of Florida paradise.