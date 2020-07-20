310 19th Ave S Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1BR/1BA Charming Triplex Close to Downtown St. Pete! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 1br/1ba unit is available in triplex in St Petersburg! Available now. Yearly/unfurnished rental. approximately 600 sq ft. This unit features updated kitchen and bath, tile flooring, cedar closets, tile - no carpet, covered porch, on site common laundry facilities, common area, window a/c units and kitchen which is open to living area. One pet under 20lbs ok with $300NR pet fee.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1522687?accessKey=5c7d



Easy access to Salt Creek Marina Distric, 1.5 miles to downtown St Pete, 1 block to Bartlett Park and St Pete Tennis Center, arts & entertainment, fine dining, shops, Tampa Bay Water's Edge Lassing Park and 3/4 mile to USF.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



