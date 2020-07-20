All apartments in St. Petersburg
310 19th Ave S Unit 1

310 19th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

310 19th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1BR/1BA Charming Triplex Close to Downtown St. Pete! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 1br/1ba unit is available in triplex in St Petersburg! Available now. Yearly/unfurnished rental. approximately 600 sq ft. This unit features updated kitchen and bath, tile flooring, cedar closets, tile - no carpet, covered porch, on site common laundry facilities, common area, window a/c units and kitchen which is open to living area. One pet under 20lbs ok with $300NR pet fee.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1522687?accessKey=5c7d

Easy access to Salt Creek Marina Distric, 1.5 miles to downtown St Pete, 1 block to Bartlett Park and St Pete Tennis Center, arts & entertainment, fine dining, shops, Tampa Bay Water's Edge Lassing Park and 3/4 mile to USF.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

(RLNE4869244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 have any available units?
310 19th Ave S Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 have?
Some of 310 19th Ave S Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
310 19th Ave S Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 19th Ave S Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
