3044 9TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Come make yourself at home in this fully remodeled house in Historic Kenwood. Refinished hardwood floors in the main part of the home with a spacious open floor plan. New stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a bar into the living room make this home the perfect place to cook and entertain guests. Sit out on the back deck and enjoy the evenings. The master bedroom has matching walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom with walk-in open shower with floor to ceiling tile.

This home is in short walking distance to all the restaurants you could want. Your living in the heart of the artist,s enclave, a short bike-ride to Vinoy Park and the beaches. Located less than 5 minutes to get on I-275 or 34th St/US HWY-19 you can get anywhere you need easily. Friendly neighborhood with an active community and all the museums, parks, restaurants, and clubs that downtown St. Petersburg has to offer. Pets welcome with a non-refundable $250 pet fee. Washer/Dryer, lawn maintenance, and pest control included. No smoking allowed. Call today to schedule your showing