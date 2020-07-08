All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3044 9TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3044 9TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

3044 9TH AVENUE N

3044 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3044 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come make yourself at home in this fully remodeled house in Historic Kenwood. Refinished hardwood floors in the main part of the home with a spacious open floor plan. New stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a bar into the living room make this home the perfect place to cook and entertain guests. Sit out on the back deck and enjoy the evenings. The master bedroom has matching walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom with walk-in open shower with floor to ceiling tile.
This home is in short walking distance to all the restaurants you could want. Your living in the heart of the artist,s enclave, a short bike-ride to Vinoy Park and the beaches. Located less than 5 minutes to get on I-275 or 34th St/US HWY-19 you can get anywhere you need easily. Friendly neighborhood with an active community and all the museums, parks, restaurants, and clubs that downtown St. Petersburg has to offer. Pets welcome with a non-refundable $250 pet fee. Washer/Dryer, lawn maintenance, and pest control included. No smoking allowed. Call today to schedule your showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3044 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3044 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3044 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3044 9TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3044 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3044 9TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3044 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3044 9TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3044 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3044 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3044 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3044 9TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus