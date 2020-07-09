3030 Park St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/badd5de084 ---- Jungle Prada Park Street home! Live in this beautiful home on an oversized lot in the most sought after St Petersburg neighborhood. 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ one car garage with circular driveway. Nice in ground pool with lanai for quiet enjoyment or entertaining! Stainless and granite kitchen and luxury travertine master bathroom. Wood floors, plus the AC system and water heater have recently been replaced. You will not find a rental like this at this price again. Don\'t wait! Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. One month rent, a $2400 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. A well behaved licensed and insured pet is possible with approval and additional fees. Call agent for details 727-220-3100. 1 Car Garage 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Pool Three Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Hook Up Wood Floors