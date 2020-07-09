All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

3030 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/badd5de084 ---- Jungle Prada Park Street home! Live in this beautiful home on an oversized lot in the most sought after St Petersburg neighborhood. 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ one car garage with circular driveway. Nice in ground pool with lanai for quiet enjoyment or entertaining! Stainless and granite kitchen and luxury travertine master bathroom. Wood floors, plus the AC system and water heater have recently been replaced. You will not find a rental like this at this price again. Don\'t wait! Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. One month rent, a $2400 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. A well behaved licensed and insured pet is possible with approval and additional fees. Call agent for details 727-220-3100. 1 Car Garage 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Pool Three Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Hook Up Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Park St N have any available units?
3030 Park St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Park St N have?
Some of 3030 Park St N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Park St N currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Park St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Park St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Park St N is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Park St N offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Park St N offers parking.
Does 3030 Park St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Park St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Park St N have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Park St N has a pool.
Does 3030 Park St N have accessible units?
No, 3030 Park St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Park St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Park St N does not have units with dishwashers.

