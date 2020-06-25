301 PARK STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool media room

This gorgeous home is located just 2 blocks from Prestigious Admiral Farragut Academy. This beautiful home offers an open floor, with a beautiful wood burning 2 way fireplace, it is the focal point as you enter the front door. The fireplace is nestled between the living room and family room. What a perfect setting for friends and family to gather. Large kitchen waits with endless opportunities for entertaining. At your fingertips is a unique herb garden waiting for your favorite herbs. Spacious library with french doors is the perfect study, home office, 4th Bedroom or media room. This home offers a spit floor plan, separating the master suite from the remaining 2 bedrooms and bath. Large Master Suite features a wood burning fireplace and 2 giant walk in closets! The master bath has a huge soaker tub and separate walk in shower. Saving the best for last is the heart shaped swimming pool. Custom pool is 14 feet at it's deepest point. Screened in lanai overlooking the pool is 27 feet in length. This home is a must see!