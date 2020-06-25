All apartments in St. Petersburg
301 PARK STREET N

301 Park Street North · No Longer Available
Location

301 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
This gorgeous home is located just 2 blocks from Prestigious Admiral Farragut Academy. This beautiful home offers an open floor, with a beautiful wood burning 2 way fireplace, it is the focal point as you enter the front door. The fireplace is nestled between the living room and family room. What a perfect setting for friends and family to gather. Large kitchen waits with endless opportunities for entertaining. At your fingertips is a unique herb garden waiting for your favorite herbs. Spacious library with french doors is the perfect study, home office, 4th Bedroom or media room. This home offers a spit floor plan, separating the master suite from the remaining 2 bedrooms and bath. Large Master Suite features a wood burning fireplace and 2 giant walk in closets! The master bath has a huge soaker tub and separate walk in shower. Saving the best for last is the heart shaped swimming pool. Custom pool is 14 feet at it's deepest point. Screened in lanai overlooking the pool is 27 feet in length. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 PARK STREET N have any available units?
301 PARK STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 PARK STREET N have?
Some of 301 PARK STREET N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 PARK STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
301 PARK STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 PARK STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 301 PARK STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 301 PARK STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 301 PARK STREET N offers parking.
Does 301 PARK STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 PARK STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 PARK STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 301 PARK STREET N has a pool.
Does 301 PARK STREET N have accessible units?
No, 301 PARK STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 301 PARK STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 PARK STREET N has units with dishwashers.
