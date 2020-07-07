All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2911 2ND AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2911 2ND AVENUE N
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

2911 2ND AVENUE N

2911 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2911 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful downtown St Petersburg Historic Kenwood 3-bedroom home. This historical home offers a living room and dining room combination, brand-new refrigerator and microwave in the kitchen. Additional space outside of the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths includes a side library/den/office off the dining room and a large family room off the back with stone fireplace. Private fenced yard surrounds the garden style yard in the back. Also included is a 2-car garage and parking pad for guest parking. Well maintained home with 2 HVAC units, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main corridor of the home. Ceramic tile in the balance. Wonderful Kenwood location with an easy walk to Central Avenues fine restaurants and the many choices of dining and activities. St.Pete will be offering the brand new Pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
2911 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 2911 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2911 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2911 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2911 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2911 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2911 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 2ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2911 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2911 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2911 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus