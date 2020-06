Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3/2.5 two story home on a large corner lot! This home is fully fenced with no immediate backyard neighbors and has alley access. Inside there are 3 spacious bedrooms, separate dining and living room, inside utility, and vinyl flooring downstairs. This home also features an attached one car garage. Close to downtown, I-275, the Pinellas Trail, and more. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.