Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming home on a corner lot ready for you to move in. NEW flooring, NEW kitchen with granite counter tops, NEW Refrigerator, NEW A/C, NEW bathrooms. Main living space is open and bright with vaulted ceilings. Laundry hookup is provided. The backyard is privacy fenced. Just a hop-skip & jump to trendy downtown St. Petersburg and the Beaches and Parks of Tampa Bay. Don't miss this one!!