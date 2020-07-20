2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This charming, exclusive and quiet home has been updated and has beautiful views of Lake Maggiore. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has plenty of room for all your needs. The master bedroom is extra large and its two parts are divided by a fireplace. The second and third bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house for a great split floor plan. The large sun room is full of windows to make you feel your are outside enjoying the beautiful mature trees. Large laundry room. The house has a large yard and driveway that fits many cars. Only minutes from all that downtown St. Petersburg has to offer - restaurants, shopping, arts & culture and much more. Make an appointment today to see it for yourself.