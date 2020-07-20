All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S

2840 Pallanza Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Pallanza Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This charming, exclusive and quiet home has been updated and has beautiful views of Lake Maggiore. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has plenty of room for all your needs. The master bedroom is extra large and its two parts are divided by a fireplace. The second and third bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house for a great split floor plan. The large sun room is full of windows to make you feel your are outside enjoying the beautiful mature trees. Large laundry room. The house has a large yard and driveway that fits many cars. Only minutes from all that downtown St. Petersburg has to offer - restaurants, shopping, arts & culture and much more. Make an appointment today to see it for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S have any available units?
2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S have?
Some of 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 PALLANZA DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
