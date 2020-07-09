2800 Pelham Rd N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Relax in your own acre Tropical Paradise on the wide open water of Boca Ciega Bay! This fully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with luxury features throughout. A stunning new kitchen overlooking the water with custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops, and beautiful imported Italian porcelain tile. Dining room adjoins kitchen for family gatherings. The great room offers a wall of windows with spectacular open water views, solid oak hardwood flooring and wide open space which is great for entertaining. The Master suite is a wonderful retreat; over sized with, en-suite bathroom, Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate custom shower, custom walk-in closet, beautiful French doors that lead to the balcony and incredible open water views. This home has incredible water views from every area of the home and huge outdoor balconies. The upstairs offers an over sized private bedroom with a new bath, custom walk-in closet and french doors that lead to the upper level balcony. The lower level family/game room has built-in bar/kitchen, full size fridge, quartz counter tops, a cozy fireplace and easy access to the amazing new pool with sun-shelf and heated spa...an incredible family or entertaining space. This home is truly a paradise oasis offering privacy, breathtaking views and sunsets , over sized back yard, new 93 ft dock with boat slip, bench, & step down on wide open water, new seawall, new AC, flooring, electrical, paint and much more. Dont miss one of the best open water properties in Pinellas County!



(RLNE5769198)