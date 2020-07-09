All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2800 Pelham Rd N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2800 Pelham Rd N
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2800 Pelham Rd N

2800 Pelham Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2800 Pelham Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Relax in your own acre Tropical Paradise on the wide open water of Boca Ciega Bay! This fully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with luxury features throughout. A stunning new kitchen overlooking the water with custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops, and beautiful imported Italian porcelain tile. Dining room adjoins kitchen for family gatherings. The great room offers a wall of windows with spectacular open water views, solid oak hardwood flooring and wide open space which is great for entertaining. The Master suite is a wonderful retreat; over sized with, en-suite bathroom, Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate custom shower, custom walk-in closet, beautiful French doors that lead to the balcony and incredible open water views. This home has incredible water views from every area of the home and huge outdoor balconies. The upstairs offers an over sized private bedroom with a new bath, custom walk-in closet and french doors that lead to the upper level balcony. The lower level family/game room has built-in bar/kitchen, full size fridge, quartz counter tops, a cozy fireplace and easy access to the amazing new pool with sun-shelf and heated spa...an incredible family or entertaining space. This home is truly a paradise oasis offering privacy, breathtaking views and sunsets , over sized back yard, new 93 ft dock with boat slip, bench, & step down on wide open water, new seawall, new AC, flooring, electrical, paint and much more. Dont miss one of the best open water properties in Pinellas County!

(RLNE5769198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Pelham Rd N have any available units?
2800 Pelham Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Pelham Rd N have?
Some of 2800 Pelham Rd N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Pelham Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Pelham Rd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Pelham Rd N pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Pelham Rd N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2800 Pelham Rd N offer parking?
No, 2800 Pelham Rd N does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Pelham Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Pelham Rd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Pelham Rd N have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Pelham Rd N has a pool.
Does 2800 Pelham Rd N have accessible units?
No, 2800 Pelham Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Pelham Rd N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Pelham Rd N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus