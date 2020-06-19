All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 280 79th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
280 79th Ave N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

280 79th Ave N

280 79th Avenue North · (727) 641-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

280 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Riviera Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 280 79th Ave N · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Seasonal Waterfront St. Petersburg - When we say “Spectacular Furnished Waterfront Home”, we’re not kidding. This luxury waterfront property is available for up to a 7 month lease term.

The pictures speak for themselves! Beautifully remodeled and furnished from top to bottom. Think Coastal Farmhouse style, modern trends, and comfort presents itself from room to room throughout this 1372 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 car garage beauty.

Step outside to a crystal clear pool and dock on a canal that is minutes away from Weedon Island Preserve and Tampa Bay.
This home is located just minutes to downtown St Petersburg with all it’s dining, entertainment, museums, parks and professional sports. PLUS only 20 minutes to Pinellas County’s best beaches

. Please do not hesitate on this one or it will be gone before you can say “Why did I wait so long?”
CALL US NOW!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5723722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 79th Ave N have any available units?
280 79th Ave N has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 79th Ave N have?
Some of 280 79th Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 79th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
280 79th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 79th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 79th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 280 79th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 280 79th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 280 79th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 79th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 79th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 280 79th Ave N has a pool.
Does 280 79th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 280 79th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 280 79th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 79th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 280 79th Ave N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity