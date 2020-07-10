All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 10 2019

2709 Bayside Drive South

2709 Bayside Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Bayside Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/1/19!!! This duplex apartment is a must see!! The inside was completely updated with new floors, fresh paint, new countertops, and so much more. Located on a deep oversized lot, you can sit in your screened in porch and watch the world go by with this find! This vintage 1920's home is has wood floors, high ceiling The apartment is Located a block away from South Shore park where you have great access for kayaking and birdwatching! Utilities (water, sewer, trash, lawn, electric) are INCLUDED with rent! Washer/Dryer hook ups. Call soon, this won't last long!!

PLEASE CONTACT BETH AT PROPERTY TRACK TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE HOME AT 727-888-5255.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Bayside Drive South have any available units?
2709 Bayside Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Bayside Drive South have?
Some of 2709 Bayside Drive South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Bayside Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Bayside Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Bayside Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Bayside Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Bayside Drive South offer parking?
No, 2709 Bayside Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Bayside Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Bayside Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Bayside Drive South have a pool?
No, 2709 Bayside Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Bayside Drive South have accessible units?
No, 2709 Bayside Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Bayside Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Bayside Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.

