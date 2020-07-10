2705 12th St N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/404981e0cd ---- Available August 10th (currently tenant occupied) for move in within 30 days - 12 month minimum lease Water/sewer/trash and lawn care included Lovely expansive home has been completely redone. New energy efficient central heat and air & kitchen appliances. All new energy efficient windows. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and neutral carpet in LR and BRs. In addition to the three bedrooms and large living room with fireplace there is a spacious dining room. A den between two of the bedrooms serves as a \"study\" or \"play\" room. Inviting and spacious back yard in quiet neighborhood. There is a tenant-occupied cottage behind the house but they don\'t share the yard or the driveway. Easy access to the interstate and downtown area is within a few miles. Sorry no pets Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Dean and DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property