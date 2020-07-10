All apartments in St. Petersburg
2705 12th St N
2705 12th St N

2705 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2705 12th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/404981e0cd ---- Available August 10th (currently tenant occupied) for move in within 30 days - 12 month minimum lease Water/sewer/trash and lawn care included Lovely expansive home has been completely redone. New energy efficient central heat and air & kitchen appliances. All new energy efficient windows. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and neutral carpet in LR and BRs. In addition to the three bedrooms and large living room with fireplace there is a spacious dining room. A den between two of the bedrooms serves as a \"study\" or \"play\" room. Inviting and spacious back yard in quiet neighborhood. There is a tenant-occupied cottage behind the house but they don\'t share the yard or the driveway. Easy access to the interstate and downtown area is within a few miles. Sorry no pets Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Dean and DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 12th St N have any available units?
2705 12th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 12th St N have?
Some of 2705 12th St N's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 12th St N currently offering any rent specials?
2705 12th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 12th St N pet-friendly?
No, 2705 12th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2705 12th St N offer parking?
No, 2705 12th St N does not offer parking.
Does 2705 12th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 12th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 12th St N have a pool?
No, 2705 12th St N does not have a pool.
Does 2705 12th St N have accessible units?
No, 2705 12th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 12th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 12th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

