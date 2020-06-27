All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2700 17th St N
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2700 17th St N

2700 17th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2700 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great bungalow in North St Pete, remodelded & close to downtown - MONDAY 7/22/19 1PM-6PM SCHEDULE PRELIMINARY SHOWING.
TEXT MANAGER REQUESTING A TIME WITHIN THIS RANGE.
727-204-6318
Welcome home! Located in a fantastic location in north St.Petersburg, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is move in ready. It has hard wood floor and tile throughout, huge fenced yard on corner lot, interior laundry hook ups, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer appliances and ceiling fans in most rooms. 20 minutes to Tampa and beaches, 5 minutes to downtown St Pete! Hurry, this will not last long!!
NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME.
MONTHLY INCOME AT LEAST 3Xs Rent
No past evictions or fraud.
Looking for long term responsible residents.

Text Josh 727-204-6318 or email for viewing appointment.

Rent $1275 monthly, security deposit/Rent Lock $1,500, some dogs and cats OK with Pet Fees.

This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!

PLUS ask about our $50 monthly rent discount, ($600 savings per year!
And our Rent Lock program to keep no or low rent increases.

- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath AND 1 car garaage
- Just under 1000 square foot block home
- New kitchen
- Large fenced yard on corner lot
- Classic refinished wood flooring, tile
- 1 car garage
- Convenient location CLOSE to thriving Downtown St Pete!

Call or text Josh 727-204-6318
Rent $1,275 monthly ($50 early payment discount available), security deposit / Rent Lock $1,500. Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval.

Be the first to apply and claim this home before it goes.

(RLNE2276708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 17th St N have any available units?
2700 17th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 17th St N have?
Some of 2700 17th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 17th St N currently offering any rent specials?
2700 17th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 17th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 17th St N is pet friendly.
Does 2700 17th St N offer parking?
Yes, 2700 17th St N offers parking.
Does 2700 17th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 17th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 17th St N have a pool?
No, 2700 17th St N does not have a pool.
Does 2700 17th St N have accessible units?
No, 2700 17th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 17th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 17th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
