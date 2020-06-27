2700 17th St N

Amenities

Great bungalow in North St Pete, remodelded & close to downtown - MONDAY 7/22/19 1PM-6PM SCHEDULE PRELIMINARY SHOWING.

Welcome home! Located in a fantastic location in north St.Petersburg, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is move in ready. It has hard wood floor and tile throughout, huge fenced yard on corner lot, interior laundry hook ups, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer appliances and ceiling fans in most rooms. 20 minutes to Tampa and beaches, 5 minutes to downtown St Pete! Hurry, this will not last long!!

NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME.

MONTHLY INCOME AT LEAST 3Xs Rent

No past evictions or fraud.

Looking for long term responsible residents.



Rent $1275 monthly, security deposit/Rent Lock $1,500, some dogs and cats OK with Pet Fees.



This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!



- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath AND 1 car garaage

- Just under 1000 square foot block home

- New kitchen

- Large fenced yard on corner lot

- Classic refinished wood flooring, tile

- 1 car garage

- Convenient location CLOSE to thriving Downtown St Pete!



Rent $1,275 monthly ($50 early payment discount available), security deposit / Rent Lock $1,500. Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval.



(RLNE2276708)