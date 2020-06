Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

This property has 3 beds/1 bath and is centrally located !

Tile throughout! newer windows and newer ac system.

Close to everything! Freshly paint . Nice big open feel! Tenant responsible for all utilities.



50$ application fee per adult living in property.

Pets are ok with additional 150$ refundable pet deposit.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.