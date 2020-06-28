263 21ST AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Location: within 1 mile of Downtown St Petersburg and USF. Bike your way to downtown or USF. Live the St Petersburg lifestyle in a private apartment near the bay, Lassing Park, DTST, University and the best beaches in Florida. From organized events in our many waterfront parks, to the museums, to the Beaches, you will love to socialize and entertain your friends downtown.

This apartment provides all utilities ready to go for an additional $150 including; WIFI, electric, water, trash, washer and dryer.

The apartment is located on the second floor and is not handicap accessible. We apologize, however, Pets and animals are not allowed in the community. Application required. Non-smoking premises.