Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

263 21ST AVENUE S

263 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

263 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Location: within 1 mile of Downtown St Petersburg and USF. Bike your way to downtown or USF. Live the St Petersburg lifestyle in a private apartment near the bay, Lassing Park, DTST, University and the best beaches in Florida. From organized events in our many waterfront parks, to the museums, to the Beaches, you will love to socialize and entertain your friends downtown.
This apartment provides all utilities ready to go for an additional $150 including; WIFI, electric, water, trash, washer and dryer.
The apartment is located on the second floor and is not handicap accessible. We apologize, however, Pets and animals are not allowed in the community. Application required. Non-smoking premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 21ST AVENUE S have any available units?
263 21ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 21ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 263 21ST AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 21ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
263 21ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 21ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 21ST AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 263 21ST AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 263 21ST AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 263 21ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 21ST AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 21ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 263 21ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 263 21ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
Yes, 263 21ST AVENUE S has accessible units.
Does 263 21ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
