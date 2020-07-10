All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

2625 4TH AVENUE S

2625 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2625 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This Beautiful home has been fully renovated. Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh carport throughput the bedrooms, nice laminate flooring to complement the light grey walls throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a nice countertop that brings out the cabinets and backsplash. Fully gated, with a back patio to sit outside and feel the fresh breeze, Located in a great area, close to parks, convenient stores and downtown Saint Pete! REQUIREMENTS: Tenant must make 3x the rent, pass background and credit check (600+). No evictions ( past 2 years). $1295 security deposit and first month rent, $1295 will be due prior to moving in. $250 non-refundable pet fee, Maximum of two pets (no dangerous breeds).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
2625 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 2625 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2625 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 4TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 2625 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2625 4TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2625 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 4TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2625 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2625 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2625 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

