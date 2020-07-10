2625 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This Beautiful home has been fully renovated. Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh carport throughput the bedrooms, nice laminate flooring to complement the light grey walls throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a nice countertop that brings out the cabinets and backsplash. Fully gated, with a back patio to sit outside and feel the fresh breeze, Located in a great area, close to parks, convenient stores and downtown Saint Pete! REQUIREMENTS: Tenant must make 3x the rent, pass background and credit check (600+). No evictions ( past 2 years). $1295 security deposit and first month rent, $1295 will be due prior to moving in. $250 non-refundable pet fee, Maximum of two pets (no dangerous breeds).