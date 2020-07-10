All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2624 4th Street South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2624 4th Street South

2624 4th St S · No Longer Available
Location

2624 4th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bayside

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Year or 18 Month Lease.

All applicants must complete an online credit, employment, rental, and background application. If you feel you mueet the criteria, please apply.

Minimum requirements to rent are:

Sufficient income/resources.
3 times the monthly rent in monthly income. If the combination of your monthly personal debt, utility costs, and rent payments will exceed 3 times your monthly income, before taxes, we will require a qualified co-signer on your rental agreement (or an additional deposit of 2 times the security amount). If the monthly rent exceeds 3 times your monthly income, your application will be denied.

Credit Score.
A minimum 550 credit score. In addition, , poor credit record (overdue accounts) may result in denial of your application. Occasional credit records showing payments within 30 to 60 days past due will be acceptable, provided you can justify the circumstances. Records showing payments past 90 days are not acceptable.

Rental History
No evictions in past 5 years. Rental history verifiable from unbiased sources. If your rental history does not include at least two previous landlords, we will require: a qualified co-signer on your rental agreement (qualified co-signers must meet all applicant screening criteria) or an additional security deposit of X amount. It is your responsibility to provide us with the information necessary to contact your past landlords. We reserve the right to deny your application if, after making a good faith effort, we are unable to verify your rental history.

Pets:
Medium sized pets are executable with additional $300 pet fee per pet.

Please note that we provide equal housing opportunity: we do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender, disability, sexual orientation, ancestry, handicap, familial status, national origin, or gender identity or expression.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 4th Street South have any available units?
2624 4th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2624 4th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2624 4th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 4th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 4th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 2624 4th Street South offer parking?
No, 2624 4th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 2624 4th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 4th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 4th Street South have a pool?
No, 2624 4th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2624 4th Street South have accessible units?
Yes, 2624 4th Street South has accessible units.
Does 2624 4th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 4th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 4th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 4th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

