St. Petersburg, FL
262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N

262 Southwest Monroe Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

262 Southwest Monroe Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Cozy, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo for rent on the in the Farrington Arms neighborhood. Walk into this ground floor unit and notice the open feel, and the beautiful flooring, including bamboo, travertine, and porcelain tile. Updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of counter space and storage. The bathroom showcases a unique stone tiled tub and shower combination and modern style sink, toilet, and fixtures. Centrally located right off 4th Street, and only 5 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg. Community features a pool, clubhouse and laundry facility. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N have any available units?
262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N have?
Some of 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N offer parking?
Yes, 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N offers parking.
Does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N does not have units with dishwashers.

