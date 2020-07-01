262 SW MONROE CIRCLE N

Amenities

Cozy, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo for rent on the in the Farrington Arms neighborhood. Walk into this ground floor unit and notice the open feel, and the beautiful flooring, including bamboo, travertine, and porcelain tile. Updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of counter space and storage. The bathroom showcases a unique stone tiled tub and shower combination and modern style sink, toilet, and fixtures. Centrally located right off 4th Street, and only 5 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg. Community features a pool, clubhouse and laundry facility. Call today to schedule your showing!